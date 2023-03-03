March 3, 2023: Alaska State Museum’s new exhibit: “Visceral: Verity” by Sonya Kelliher-Combs, runs through October 2023

Idiot Strings, Credible (detail 4) by Sonya Kelliher-Combs (photo courtesy of Alaska State Museum)

Full Show – Juneau Afternoon – March 3, 2023

Today on Juneau Afternoon, the band Slacktide is in from Sitka and will play some tunes and visit with host Andy Kline. UAS talks “Eat Like a Fish,” the One Campus, One Book selection, and author Bren Smith’s residency in Juneau next week. And a preview of the Alaska State Museum’s new exhibit: “Visceral: Verity” by Sonya Kelliher-Combs.

Guests:

Slacktide , band from Sitka Jennifer Reid Peter Apathy Christian Jensen Joe Montagna Ed Littlefield

, band from Sitka Jonas Lamb , UAS One Campus, One Book Project

, UAS One Campus, One Book Project Jackie Manning , Curator of Exhibitions, Alaska State Museum

, Curator of Exhibitions, Alaska State Museum Sonya Kelliher-Combs, Artist

