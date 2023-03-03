March 3, 2023: Alaska State Museum’s new exhibit: “Visceral: Verity” by Sonya Kelliher-Combs, runs through October 2023

Today on Juneau Afternoon, the band Slacktide is in from Sitka and will play some tunes and visit with host Andy Kline. UAS talks “Eat Like a Fish,” the One Campus, One Book selection, and author Bren Smith’s residency in Juneau next week. And a preview of the Alaska State Museum’s new exhibit: “Visceral: Verity” by Sonya Kelliher-Combs.
Guests:
- Slacktide, band from Sitka
- Jennifer Reid
- Peter Apathy
- Christian Jensen
- Joe Montagna
- Ed Littlefield
- Jonas Lamb, UAS One Campus, One Book Project
- Jackie Manning, Curator of Exhibitions, Alaska State Museum
- Sonya Kelliher-Combs, Artist
