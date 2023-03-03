KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

March 3, 2023: Alaska State Museum’s new exhibit: “Visceral: Verity” by Sonya Kelliher-Combs, runs through October 2023

by

A photo of Idiot Strings, Credible (detail 4) by Sonya Kelliher-Combs (photo courtesy of Alaska State Museum)
Idiot Strings, Credible (detail 4) by Sonya Kelliher-Combs (photo courtesy of Alaska State Museum)

Full Show – Juneau Afternoon – March 3, 2023

Today on Juneau Afternoon, the band Slacktide is in from Sitka and will play some tunes and visit with host Andy Kline. UAS talks “Eat Like a Fish,” the One Campus, One Book selection, and author Bren Smith’s residency in Juneau next week. And a preview of the Alaska State Museum’s new exhibit: “Visceral: Verity” by Sonya Kelliher-Combs.

Andy Kline hosts today’s program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon, Wednesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3 and KAUK 91.7 Juneau Auke Bay. A rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. You can also tune in online at ktoo.org/listen.

Guests:

  • Slacktide, band from Sitka
    • Jennifer Reid
    • Peter Apathy
    • Christian Jensen
    • Joe Montagna
    • Ed Littlefield
  • Jonas Lamb, UAS One Campus, One Book Project
  • Jackie Manning, Curator of Exhibitions, Alaska State Museum
  • Sonya Kelliher-Combs, Artist

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

