Feb. 23, 2023: “Little Women” and “The Great Leap” are two cultural milestones for Perseverance Theatre

by

Morgan Gwilym Tso, as Manford Lum, is known for his basketball prowess on the courts of Chinatown. The title of Lauren Yee’s play, “The Great Leap,” refers to the game of basketball and the Chinese Communist Party’s “Great Leap Forward” campaign in the late 1950s and early 1960s. (Photo courtesy of Perseverance Theatre)

From skirts with giant hoops to hoops on the basketball court, Juneau Afternoon takes a look at Perseverance Theatre’s new season, which features two productions, with performances both in Juneau and Anchorage – one based on the classic Civil War-era story, “Little Women,” and the fast-paced drama, “The Great Leap,” set in San Francisco in 1989.

Our guests look at traveling across time to tackle big themes:

  • Cara Hinh, director of Little Women, and two lead actors, Ema Zivkovic and Jack Scholz, discuss Kate Hamill’s adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s coming-of-age story, which explores transgender themes.
  • Leslie Ishii, artistic director for Perseverance Theatre, talks about the new partnership between Perseverance Theatre and the University of Alaska Anchorage’s Theatre and Dance Department — how for Perseverance, it’s a chance to develop its role as a regional theatre company, as well as help UAA preserve some of its artistic culture, in the wake of budget cuts that have eliminated the department.
  • A preview of “The Great Leap,” where basketball, Chinese culture, and international politics meet in one historical moment.
Perseverance Theatre’s production of Little Women has the costumes and trappings of the Civil War era but a totally modern twist in Kate Hamill’s adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic. (Photo courtesy of Perseverance Theatre)

KNBA’s Rhonda McBride guest hosts. You can catch Juneau Afternoon, Wednesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3 and KAUK 91.7 Juneau Auke Bay. A rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. You can also tune in online at ktoo.org/listen.

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

