Thursday, Feb. 9: Black Love

Valentine’s Day is almost here! On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association they are having a conversation with couples that are in long term relationships and discussing Black Love! Host Christina Michelle and her guests will take a deep dive into the true meaning of Black Love as well as the Black Lived Experience of a long lasting relationship

Christina Michelle and her guests debunk the misconceptions and stereotypes regarding Black Love and shine a light on the truth. Her guests share their personal stories of love, commitment, and longevity in this very special episode.

Guests:

  • Natasha Boozer
  • O’neill Cassells
  • Lori Grace
  • Michael Marie
  • Kyle Paw
  • Jamie Cowan
