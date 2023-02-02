KTOO

Thursday, Feb 2: Culture Rich Conversations with the NAACP

Culture Rich Conversations host Christina Michelle with NAACP members Edward Wesley, Marvin Jones, Sean Sullivan (back), and Cheryl Cox Williams (photo by Cheryl Snyder/KTOO)
Cheryl Cox Williams, Anchorage Chapter of the NAACP (photo courtesy of Cheryl Cox Williams)

February is Black History Month! On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association they are having a conversation with the Anchorage chapter of the NAACP! Host Christina Michelle and her guests from the NAACP discuss the inception of the Anchorage chapter, the importance of getting out the vote as well as the goals they hope to achieve this year

A lot has happened, and there is a lot to talk about. Christina Michelle and the NAACP explore the issues on the minds of those in communities of color and why it is so important to continue to have this very necessary conversation.

Guests:

  • Edward Wesley, Alaska Black Voter’s Association and NAACP
  • Cheryl Cox Williams, NAACP
  • Marvin Jones, NAACP
