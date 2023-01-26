Jan. 26, 2023: Culture Rich Conversations: The word of the year

Host Christina Michelle with guests Prince Wright and Jocelyn Miles

in the KTOO Studio during Juneau Afternoon (Cheryl Snyder/KTOO)

This week’s Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association episode focuses on choosing a word of the year. Host Christina Michelle takes guests through an exercise that will guide them in uncovering their own personal word.

The discussion includes how it is oftentimes difficult to make a New Year’s resolution and stick to it.

This week’s guests experience the success others have found when setting an intention instead of a resolution through this process of discovery and exploration.

Guests:

Jocelyn Miles , Scorpion Mortgage

, Scorpion Mortgage Prince Wright, New Juneau Resident

The Black Awareness Association's Christina Michelle hosts today's program.

