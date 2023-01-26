KTOO

Black Awareness Association, Juneau | Juneau Afternoon

Jan. 26, 2023: Culture Rich Conversations: The word of the year

by

Host Christina Michelle with guests Prince Wright and Jocelyn Miles in the KTOO Studio during Juneau Afternoon (Cheryl Snyder/KTOO)
Host Christina Michelle with guests Prince Wright and Jocelyn Miles
in the KTOO Studio during Juneau Afternoon (Cheryl Snyder/KTOO)

This week’s Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association episode focuses on choosing a word of the year. Host Christina Michelle takes guests through an exercise that will guide them in uncovering their own personal word.

The discussion includes how it is oftentimes difficult to make a New Year’s resolution and stick to it.
This week’s guests experience the success others have found when setting an intention instead of a resolution through this process of discovery and exploration.

Guests:

The Black Awareness Association’s Christina Michelle hosts today’s program. Juneau Afternoon airs Wednesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3 and KAUK 91.7 Juneau Auke Bay. A rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. You can also tune in online at ktoo.org/listen.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts
NPR One
Spotify
Stitcher
RSS

Culture Rich Conversations is an ongoing feature of Juneau Afternoon
and is produced in partnership with the Black Awareness Association of Juneau.
Natasha Boozer produced today’s show with assistance from Cheryl Snyder.

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Like what you just read? KTOO news stories are member supported. Support your community news source today. Donate to KTOO.

Read next

Thursday, January 6th: New Year’s Resolutions vs. New Year’s Intentions  

2021: New Year's Resolution vs. New Year's Intention.

Photo of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Jan. 19, 2023: Continuing the unfinished work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Culture Rich Conversations explores what we can do to make the changes needed to ensure the next generation is able to carry on the dream of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Dec. 29, 2022: Celebrating Kwanzaa in Alaska

As families in communities all over our nation celebrate Kwanzaa this week, Christina Michelle and our guests Ibn Bailey and Yiana Natasha Bailey will shine a light on the meaning of Kwanzaa, the reason we celebrate Kwanzaa, as well as the special traditions that bring this holiday to life.

Dec. 8, 2022: Culture Rich Conversations listeners' questions, comments, and answers

Christina Michelle and Natasha will answer our listeners’ questions from how Culture Rich Conversations began to how we choose our guests and everything in between.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications