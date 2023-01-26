Jan. 26, 2023: Culture Rich Conversations: The word of the year

This week’s Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association episode focuses on choosing a word of the year. Host Christina Michelle takes guests through an exercise that will guide them in uncovering their own personal word.
The discussion includes how it is oftentimes difficult to make a New Year’s resolution and stick to it.
This week’s guests experience the success others have found when setting an intention instead of a resolution through this process of discovery and exploration.
Guests:
- Jocelyn Miles, Scorpion Mortgage
- Prince Wright, New Juneau Resident
The Black Awareness Association's Christina Michelle hosts today's program. Juneau Afternoon airs Wednesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3 and KAUK 91.7 Juneau Auke Bay.
Culture Rich Conversations is an ongoing feature of Juneau Afternoon
and is produced in partnership with the Black Awareness Association of Juneau.
Natasha Boozer produced today’s show with assistance from Cheryl Snyder.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.