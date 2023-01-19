KTOO

Jan. 19, 2023: Continuing the unfinished work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

by

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
(Photo Courtesy of National Park Service, CC BY 2.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0,
via Wikimedia Commons)

On Juneau Afternoon today, Culture Rich Conversations from the Black Awareness Associations resumes. This week’s episode focuses on how to continue the unfinished work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Host Christina Michelle addresses what our youth are learning in schools and will share audio clips that highlight the importance and benefits of this education.

Students in communities all over our nation were home from school on Monday, Jan. 16, but many may have no idea about the significance of the holiday they were honoring. Today, Culture Rich Conversations explores what we can all do to make the changes needed to ensure the next generation is able to carry on Dr. King’s dream.

Note: The copyrighted John Lewis audio is used with permission from the Choices Program of Brown University.

Christina Michelle hosts today’s program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon, Wednesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3 and KAUK 91.7 Juneau Auke Bay. A rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. You can also tune in online at ktoo.org/listen.

