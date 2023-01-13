KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Jan. 13, 2023: Lisa Phu’s Before Me podcast to play on KTOO; Previews of upcoming music, theatre, and film festival premieres

by

Lisa Phu’s podcast Before Me will air in two-part special on KTOO

Lisa Phu’s Before Me is a podcast about a long overdue conversation between a mom and a daughter and a family’s history as it follows one woman’s life, from Cambodia to America, through war and violence, separation and loss, and endings and beginnings. KTOO will air Before Me in a special two-part series beginning next Tuesday, January 17.

Today on Juneau Afternoon, Lisa talks with Host Andy Kline about how this podcast came to be, the process of getting to know her mother’s story, the various media coverage the podcast has gotten; and she will also highlight her Fireside chat tonight at Mendenhall Glacier.

Other conversations today include:

Andy Kline hosts today’s program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon, Wednesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3 and KAUK 91.7 Juneau Auke Bay. A rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. You can also tune in online at ktoo.org/listen.

Guests:

  • Zac Pease, Producer, Underground Connection
  • The Forest That Never Sleeps, Musician
  • Ollella, Musician
  • Flordelino Lagundino, Artistic Director, Theater Alaska
  • Tommy Schoffler, Actor, Theater Alaska
  • Travis Clark Morris, Assistant Director, Theater Alaska
  • Lisa Phu, Before Me Podcast
  • LaRae Jones, LunaFest
  • Amy Kesten, LunaFest Silent Auction Coordinator

Links:

Tommy Schoffler rehearses for Every Brilliant Thing (Photo by Natalia Spengler/Theatre Alaska)
Tommy Schoffler rehearses for Every Brilliant Thing (Photo by Natalia Spengler/Theatre Alaska)
The Forest That Never Sleeps (Photo courtesy of Underground Connection)
Ollella (Photo courtesy of Underground Connection)
Lisa Phu and Lan Phu in 2017. Courtesy of Lisa Phu
Before Me – Mother Instinct (Photo courtesy of Lisa Phu)
