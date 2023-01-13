Jan. 13, 2023: Lisa Phu’s Before Me podcast to play on KTOO; Previews of upcoming music, theatre, and film festival premieres

Lisa Phu’s podcast Before Me will air in two-part special on KTOO

Lisa Phu’s Before Me is a podcast about a long overdue conversation between a mom and a daughter and a family’s history as it follows one woman’s life, from Cambodia to America, through war and violence, separation and loss, and endings and beginnings. KTOO will air Before Me in a special two-part series beginning next Tuesday, January 17.

Today on Juneau Afternoon, Lisa talks with Host Andy Kline about how this podcast came to be, the process of getting to know her mother’s story, the various media coverage the podcast has gotten; and she will also highlight her Fireside chat tonight at Mendenhall Glacier.

Other conversations today include:

The premiere of Underground Connection at Crystal Saloon this weekend

Theater Alaska and their new production of Every Brilliant Thing

and a preview of the upcoming LunaFest, a film festival by, for, and about women

Andy Kline hosts today's program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon, Wednesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3 and KAUK 91.7 Juneau Auke Bay. A rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m.

Guests:

Zac Pease , Producer, Underground Connection

, Producer, Underground Connection The Forest That Never Sleeps , Musician

, Musician Ollella , Musician

, Musician Flordelino Lagundino , Artistic Director, Theater Alaska

, Artistic Director, Theater Alaska Tommy Schoffler , Actor, Theater Alaska

, Actor, Theater Alaska Travis Clark Morris , Assistant Director, Theater Alaska

, Assistant Director, Theater Alaska Lisa Phu , Before Me Podcast

, Before Me Podcast LaRae Jones , LunaFest

, LunaFest Amy Kesten, LunaFest Silent Auction Coordinator

