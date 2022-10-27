WATCH: U.S. Senate candidate Debate for the State 2022

Debate for the State returns Thursday with the U.S. Senate candidates at 7 p.m.

Alaska Public Media News Director Lori Townsend and Alaska’s News Source Managing Editor Mike Ross will moderate the live debate featuring candidates incumbent U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R), Kelly Tshibaka (R) and Pat Chesbro (D).

This concludes the Debate for the State series. You can watch the gubernatorial debate here and the U.S. house debate here.

Each debate airs live statewide on television, radio and online. In Juneau, you can listen live on the radio or watch on 360TV and here starting at 7 p.m.