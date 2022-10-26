WATCH: U.S. House candidate Debate for the State 2022

Debate for the State returns Wednesday with the U.S. House candidates at 7 p.m.

Alaska Public Media News Director Lori Townsend and Alaska’s News Source Managing Editor Mike Ross will moderate the live debate featuring candidates Rep. Mary Peltola (D), Nick Begich (R), Sarah Palin (R) and Chris Bye (L).

The U.S. Senate candidate debate is Thursday at 7 p.m.

Each debate will air live statewide on television, radio and online. In Juneau, you can listen live on the radio or watch on 360TV and here starting at 7 p.m.