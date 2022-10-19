WATCH: Gubernatorial candidate Debate for the State 2022



Alaska Public Media, in partnership with Alaska’s News Source and KTOO, presents Debate for the State 2022. Alaska Public Media News Director Lori Townsend and Alaska’s News Source Managing Editor Mike Ross will moderate the three live debates featuring candidates for Alaska’s statewide races for governor, U.S. House and U.S. Senate.

The gubernatorial debate is Wednesday, October 19 at 7 p.m. The U.S. House candidates will debate on Wednesday, October 26 at 7 p.m. The U.S. Senate candidate debate is Thursday, October 27 at 7 p.m.

Each debate will air live statewide on television, radio and online stream. In Juneau, you can listen live on the radio or watch on 360TV and here starting at 7 p.m.