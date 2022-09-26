Zuill Bailey: Fusion of Jazz and Classics growing exponentially.

Zuill Bailey, the artistic director of the Juneau Jazz and Classics Festival, says he excited by the performers at this year’s festival, because they’re pushing classical music in new directions. Bailey says groups like Simply Three are showing that the techniques for playing classical instruments like the bass, cello and violin “literally have no bounds.”

In this conversation with Rhonda McBride, Bailey talks about his friendship with two of the festival’s performers, Shelly Watson and Matt Herskowitz, who he met when they were students at Juilliard.

Air date: Thursday, September 22, 2022