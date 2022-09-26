Zuill Bailey: Fusion of Jazz and Classics growing exponentially.

Guests: Zuill Bailey, Juneau Jazz and Classics Artistic Director.
Zuill Bailey, the artistic director of the Juneau Jazz and Classics Festival, says he excited by the performers at this year’s festival, because they’re pushing classical music in new directions. Bailey says groups like Simply Three are showing that the techniques for playing classical instruments like the bass, cello and violin “literally have no bounds.”
In this conversation with Rhonda McBride, Bailey talks about his friendship with two of the festival’s performers, Shelly Watson and Matt Herskowitz, who he met when they were students at Juilliard.
Air date: Thursday, September 22, 2022
- Full show: Genre-hopping in Juneau: Simply Three’s cross-over blend of classics and pop. Cellist Zuill Bailey on Juneau Jazz and Classics Festival. After 25 years, Officer Jim Quinto retires from the Juneau Police Department.
- Part 1: Simply Three string trio transcends traditional music boundaries.
- Part 2: Juneau Police Officer Jim Quinto bids farewell after 25 years on the job.