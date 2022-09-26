Juneau Police Officer Jim Quinto bids farewell after 25 years on the job.

Officer Jim Quinto was not your typical police officer. He spent most of his 25 years on the Juneau Police Department on patrol duty. And although he had a chance to work in drug enforcement and other areas of the department, he says he liked patrolling the streets best of all — because it gave him an opportunity to build relationships with people, so they could feel comfortable turning to him for help.

Quinto and his boss, Chief Ed Mercer, have a lot in common. Both are Alaska Natives and started work in the Juneau Police Department at about the same time. The two sat down with Rhonda McBride to reflect on the changes they have seen over the years and why Quinto’s job, patrolling downtown Juneau, could be a tough assignment.

Air date: Thursday, September 22, 2022