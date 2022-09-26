KTOO

Juneau Police Officer Jim Quinto bids farewell after 25 years on the job.

Air date: Thursday, September 22, 2022 — Genre-hopping in Juneau: Simply Three’s cross-over blend of classics and pop. Cellist Zuill Bailey on Juneau Jazz and Classics Festival. After 25 years, Officer Jim Quinto retires from the Juneau Police Department. 

Guests: Officer Jim Quinto and Chief Ed Mercer
 

Officer Jim Quinto’s retirement ceremony (Photo courtesy of the Juneau Police Department).

Officer Jim Quinto was not your typical police officer. He spent most of his 25 years on the Juneau Police Department on patrol duty. And although he had a chance to work in drug enforcement and other areas of the department, he says he liked patrolling the streets best of all — because it gave him an opportunity to build relationships with people, so they could feel comfortable turning to him for help.

Chief Ed Mercer congratulates Officer Jim Quinto on his retirement after 25 years of service (Photo by the Juneau Police Department).

Quinto and his boss, Chief Ed Mercer, have a lot in common. Both are Alaska Natives and started work in the Juneau Police Department at about the same time. The two sat down with Rhonda McBride to reflect on the changes they have seen over the years and why Quinto’s job, patrolling downtown Juneau, could be a tough assignment.

