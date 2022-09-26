Simply Three string trio transcends traditional music boundaries.

Simply Three makes it all sound simple, but the string trio’s music is a sophisticated blend of genres.
Zack Clark and Nick Villalobos, who co-founded the group, say the secret sauce is in using the bass as both a solo and percussion instrument.
In a conversation with Rhonda McBride, the group talks about how their sound continues to evolve as they add their original compositions to their repertoire.
Air date: Thursday, September 22, 2022
- Full show: Genre-hopping in Juneau: Simply Three’s cross-over blend of classics and pop. Cellist Zuill Bailey on Juneau Jazz and Classics Festival. After 25 years, Officer Jim Quinto retires from the Juneau Police Department.
- Part 1: Zuill Bailey: Fusion of Jazz and Classics growing exponentially.
- Part 2: Juneau Police Officer Jim Quinto bids farewell after 25 years on the job.