Simply Three string trio transcends traditional music boundaries.

Simply Three makes it all sound simple, but the string trio’s music is a sophisticated blend of genres.

Zack Clark and Nick Villalobos, who co-founded the group, say the secret sauce is in using the bass as both a solo and percussion instrument.

In a conversation with Rhonda McBride, the group talks about how their sound continues to evolve as they add their original compositions to their repertoire.

Air date: Thursday, September 22, 2022