Simply Three string trio transcends traditional music boundaries.

Air date: Thursday, September 22, 2022 — Genre-hopping in Juneau: Simply Three’s cross-over blend of classics and pop. Cellist Zuill Bailey on Juneau Jazz and Classics Festival. After 25 years, Officer Jim Quinto retires from the Juneau Police Department. 

Guests: Zack Clark, cellist. Nick Villalobos, bassist. Glen McDaniel, violinist.
Zack Clark, the cellist for Simply Three, says he first met Zuill Bailey years ago, when Bailey was a judge in a cello competition.  Clark wondered if Zuill Bailey would remember being his jurist. But he says he never forgot Bailey, whose clean, crisp technique inspired him to try harder.

 

Nick Villalobos pushes the boundaries of traditional bass playing.

Simply Three makes it all sound simple, but the string trio’s music is a sophisticated blend of genres.

Zack Clark says technical virtuosity is key to the group’s sound but also a sense of adventure from crossing over from classics to other genres.

Zack Clark and Nick Villalobos, who co-founded the group,  say the secret sauce is in using the bass as both a solo and percussion instrument.

In a conversation with Rhonda McBride, the group talks about how their sound continues to evolve as they add their original compositions to their repertoire.

Glen McDaniel is the newest member of the group. He enjoys the trio’s process of collaboration.

