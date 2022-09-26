The string trio, Simply Three, is perhaps one of the best-known performers at the Juneau Jazz and Classics fall festival.

They’re a crossover group that’s become a YouTube sensation, mixing classics, pop and rock and roll.

On this Thursday’s Juneau Afternoon, the trio will talk about their genre-hopping style.

Also on this program,

Cellist Zuill Bailey, the artistic director for the Juneau Jazz and Classics, will pull back the curtain to reveal the thinking behind this year’s festival.

And after 25 years Officer Jim Quinto retires from the Juneau Police Department. What he loved most about his job.

