A New York Times critic called Shelly Watson a rambunctious, over-the-top soprano of considerable charm – charm that is sure to bubble over at the Juneau Jazz and Classics Festival this week.
Watson is likely to tell a few jokes on Juneau Afternoon, maybe even burst into song, as she explains how she seesaws back and forth between opera and burlesque.
Also, on this program:
- Searching and Knowing, Joyce Parry Moore’s one-woman show to help women heal from breast cancer.
- Two Rotary clubs team up for Capital Brewfest to raise money for community projects.
Sheli DeLaney hosts Wednesday’s program, which airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3. The rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.
Due to a staffing shortage, in October, Juneau Afternoon goes to a reduced schedule. You can catch Juneau Afternoon, Wednesday-Friday.
For more information about Juneau Afternoon or to schedule time on the show, email juneauafternoon@ktoo.org. Please schedule early. The show is often booked one to two weeks in advance.
Part 1: Shelly Watson, a vocalist who defies labels.
Cartoons are what inspired Shelly Watson to learn opera, the first step in a musical journey that took her to Juilliard and then onto other artistic adventures that were unconventional for a vocalist with her training.
In a conversation with Sheli DeLaney, Watson tells the story of how she branched out into comedy and became her own brand as a performer, producer, director and designer,
Part 2: Searching and Knowing: Joyce Parry Moore's one-woman show that reflects on the nature of cancer.
In a benefit for Cancer Connection, Joyce Parry Moore draws on her experience as both a cancer survivor and as a performing artist. Her one-woman opera is 26 minutes, exactly how long it takes for an MRI to scan the body for cancer. In a conversation with Sheli DeLaney, Parry Moore explains how she uses interactive theatre to open the door to discussions about cancer, aimed at bringing healing and empowerment to survivors.
Part 3: Capital Brewfest raises money for Rotary Club projects.
Capital Brewfest features 18 booths this year, with lots of local beers to sample. Two different groups have teamed up for Capital Brewfest — the Rotary Club of Juneau and the Rotary Club of Juneau 58º Innovators. The proceeds from the sales help t0 fund community service projects.
Captial Brewfest takes place at Tracey’s Crab Shack # 2 on Saturday, September 24th from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.