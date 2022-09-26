A New York Times critic called Shelly Watson a rambunctious, over-the-top soprano of considerable charm – charm that is sure to bubble over at the Juneau Jazz and Classics Festival this week.

Watson is likely to tell a few jokes on Juneau Afternoon, maybe even burst into song, as she explains how she seesaws back and forth between opera and burlesque.

Also, on this program:

Searching and Knowing, Joyce Parry Moore’s one-woman show to help women heal from breast cancer.

Two Rotary clubs team up for Capital Brewfest to raise money for community projects.

Sheli DeLaney hosts Wednesday’s program, which airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3. The rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.

Due to a staffing shortage, in October, Juneau Afternoon goes to a reduced schedule. You can catch Juneau Afternoon, Wednesday-Friday.

For more information about Juneau Afternoon or to schedule time on the show, email juneauafternoon@ktoo.org. Please schedule early. The show is often booked one to two weeks in advance.