Capital Brewfest raises money for Rotary Club projects.

Capital Brewfest features 18 booths this year, with lots of local beers to sample. Two different groups have teamed up for Capital Brewfest — the Rotary Club of Juneau and the Rotary Club of Juneau 58º Innovators. The proceeds from the sales help t0 fund community service projects.

Captial Brewfest takes place at Tracey’s Crab Shack # 2 on Saturday, September 24th from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Air date: Wednesday, September 21, 2022