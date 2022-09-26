KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Capital Brewfest raises money for Rotary Club projects.

Air date: Wednesday, September 21, 2022 — Shelly Watson, Juilliard-trained but campy and charismatic as ever. Searching and Knowing, fighting cancer through the arts. Rotarian fundraiser, Capital Brewfest, is back.

Guests: Cori and Andy Mills, Captial City Brewfest organizers.
 

Capital Brewfest features 18 booths this year, with lots of local beers to sample. Two different groups have teamed up for Capital Brewfest — the Rotary Club of Juneau and the Rotary Club of Juneau 58º Innovators. The proceeds from the sales help t0 fund community service projects.

Captial Brewfest takes place at Tracey’s Crab Shack # 2 on Saturday, September 24th from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.

 

