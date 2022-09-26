KTOO

Shelly Watson, a vocalist who defies labels.

Air date: Wednesday, September 21, 2022 — Shelly Watson, Juilliard-trained but campy and charismatic as ever. Searching and Knowing, fighting cancer through the arts. Rotarian fundraiser, Capital Brewfest, is back.

Guests: Shelly Watson, entertainer who mixes opera, burlesque and comedy.
Shelly Watson is also a costume designer, among the many hats that she wears. (Photo by Gary Spector).

 

Cartoons are what inspired Shelly Watson to learn opera, the first step in a musical journey that took her to Juilliard and then onto other artistic adventures that were unconventional for a vocalist with her training.

In a conversation with Sheli DeLaney, Watson tells the story of how she branched out into comedy and became her own brand as a performer, producer, director and designer,

