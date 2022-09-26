Shelly Watson, a vocalist who defies labels.

Cartoons are what inspired Shelly Watson to learn opera, the first step in a musical journey that took her to Juilliard and then onto other artistic adventures that were unconventional for a vocalist with her training.
In a conversation with Sheli DeLaney, Watson tells the story of how she branched out into comedy and became her own brand as a performer, producer, director and designer,
Air date: Wednesday, September 21, 2022
- Full show: Shelly Watson, Juilliard-trained but campy and charismatic as ever. Searching and Knowing, fighting cancer through the arts. Rotarian fundraiser, Capital Brewfest, is back.
- Part 1: Searching and Knowing: Joyce Parry Moore’s one-woman show that reflects on the nature of cancer.
- Part 2: Capital Brewfest raises money for Rotary Club projects.