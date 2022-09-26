KTOO

Searching and Knowing: Joyce Parry Moore’s one-woman show that reflects on the nature of cancer.

Air date: Wednesday, September 21, 2022 — Shelly Watson, Juilliard-trained but campy and charismatic as ever. Searching and Knowing, fighting cancer through the arts. Rotarian fundraiser, Capital Brewfest, is back.

Guests: Joyce Parry Moore, performing artist, writer and community advocate.
In a benefit for Cancer Connection, Joyce Parry Moore draws on her experience as both a cancer survivor and as a performing artist.  Her one-woman opera is 26 minutes, exactly how long it takes for an MRI to scan the body for cancer. In a conversation with Sheli DeLaney,  Parry Moore explains how she uses interactive theatre to open the door to discussions about cancer, aimed at bringing healing and empowerment to survivors.

 

