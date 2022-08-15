NWF gathering observations on SE Alaska climate change.

As the National Wildlife Federation’s director of sporting advocacy, Aaron Kindle has been traveling the country talking with hunters and fishers, to get their observations about the impacts of climate change. Kindle visited Sitka and Juneau this week. He says there are some common themes in many of these first hand accounts, including the realization that warming temperatures have already had an impact on wildlife habitat.
Also in this show:
- Full show: Federal broadband funding: Game changer for SE Alaska. National Wildlife Federation ask SE hunters and fishers about climate change impacts. Juneau weekend weather outlook.
- Part 1: Federal “Internet for All” campaign makes tribal networks possible.
- Part 2: Juneau National Weather Service team leader bids farewell.