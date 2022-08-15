Juneau National Weather Service team leader bids farewell.

Guests: Wes Adkins, Juneau National Weather Service meteorologist.
This is Wes Adkin’s last interview on KTOO’s Juneau Afternoon, where he has also been a longtime radio volunteer. Wes currently oversees the Juneau National Weather Service forecast team and is headed to Virginia to work for the World of Aviation weather support.
Also in this show:
- Full show: Federal broadband funding: Game changer for SE Alaska. National Wildlife Federation ask SE hunters and fishers about climate change impacts. Juneau weekend weather outlook.
- Part 1: Federal “Internet for All” campaign makes tribal networks possible.
- Part 2: NWF gathering observations on SE Alaska climate change.