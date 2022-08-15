KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Juneau National Weather Service team leader bids farewell.

Part of Federal broadband funding: Game changer for SE Alaska. National Wildlife Federation ask SE hunters and fishers about climate change impacts. Juneau weekend weather outlook.  

Guests: Wes Adkins, Juneau National Weather Service meteorologist.
 

Wes Adkins has been with National Weather Service Juneau since 2012, where he has led media engagement.

This is Wes Adkin’s last interview on KTOO’s Juneau Afternoon, where he has also been a longtime radio volunteer. Wes currently oversees the Juneau National Weather Service forecast team and is headed to Virginia to work for the World of Aviation weather support.

Also in this show:

