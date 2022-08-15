Federal “Internet for All” campaign makes tribal networks possible.

Chris Cropley is a Tlingit and Haida tribal member, who grew up in Sitka. As the tribal council’s network architect, he’s working toward the day when the tribe can bring “middle mile” service to twenty communities in Southeast Alaska.

Cropley was invited to speak at the broadband summit in Anchorage this week — and he’s encouraged that the federal government is now treating internet access as a utility.

In this interview, he predicts the federal broadband infrastructure program will be as monumental as efforts to bring electricity to homes in the 1920’s.

Also in this show: