Federal broadband funding: Game changer for SE Alaska. National Wildlife Federation ask SE hunters and fishers about climate change impacts. Juneau weekend weather outlook.  

At a broadband summit in Anchorage this week, a new federal infrastructure bill was touted as a “once in a generation” opportunity. Initially it will bring an additional 100 million dollars to Alaska to expand internet access, and tribal governments will get a slice of the pie.
The Central Council of Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska received one of early grants, which it used to form Tidal Networks. Chris Cropley, one of CCTHIA’s network architects, says the new funding will be a game changer for tribal communities.
- How the National Wildlife Federation wants to hear from hunters and fishers about the impacts of climate change.
- Farewell to Wes Adkins, leader of the Juneau National Weather Service Forecast team.
Part 1: Federal "Internet for All" campaign makes tribal networks possible.
Chris Cropley is a Tlingit and Haida tribal member, who grew up in Sitka. As the tribal council’s network architect, he’s working toward the day when the tribe can bring “middle mile” service to twenty communities in Southeast Alaska.
Cropley was invited to speak at the broadband summit in Anchorage this week — and he’s encouraged that the federal government is now treating internet access as a utility.
In this interview, he predicts the federal broadband infrastructure program will be as monumental as efforts to bring electricity to homes in the 1920’s.
Part 2: NWF gathering observations on SE Alaska climate change.
As the National Wildlife Federation’s director of sporting advocacy, Aaron Kindle has been traveling the country talking with hunters and fishers, to get their observations about the impacts of climate change. Kindle visited Sitka and Juneau this week. He says there are some common themes in many of these first hand accounts, including the realization that warming temperatures have already had an impact on wildlife habitat.