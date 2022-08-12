Federal broadband funding: Game changer for SE Alaska. National Wildlife Federation ask SE hunters and fishers about climate change impacts. Juneau weekend weather outlook.  

At a broadband summit in Anchorage this week, a new federal infrastructure bill was touted as a “once in a generation” opportunity. Initially it will bring an additional 100 million dollars to Alaska to expand internet access, and tribal governments will get a slice of the pie.

The Central Council of Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska received one of early grants, which it used to form Tidal Networks. Chris Cropley, one of CCTHIA’s network architects, says the new funding will be a game changer for tribal communities.

On Thursday’s Juneau Afternoon, Cropley talks about how expanded broadband will give members better access to health care, education and economic opportunity.

Also, on this program:

How the National Wildlife Federation wants to hear from hunters and fishers about the impacts of climate change.

Farewell to Wes Adkins, leader of the Juneau National Weather Service Forecast team.

