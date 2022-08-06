Ironman athletes share preparations for Sunday’s event

Guests: Jamie Bursell, coach for High Cadence Tri Team
Juneau’s first ever Ironman Triathlon is coming up this Sunday. Hear how athletes are preparing, and what you can expect this Sunday. Spoiler: Coach Jamie says you just might be inspired to train for one yourself!
Air date: Friday, August 5, 2022
- Full show: Juneau’s High Cadence Tri Team among Ironman Alaska competitors. Linda Buckley’s new poetry book, Made of Rain. Ke Tian featured at Juneau Artists Gallery. UAS Enrollment Day.
- Part 1: Made Of Rain, new poems from Linda Buckley
- Part 2: Artist Keke Tian Ke – this month’s Juneau Artist Gallery Featured Artist
- Part 3: UAS Enrollment Day is Coming Up!