KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Ironman athletes share preparations for Sunday’s event

Air date: Friday, August 5, 2022 — Juneau’s High Cadence Tri Team among Ironman Alaska competitors. Linda Buckley’s new poetry book, Made of Rain. Ke Tian  featured at Juneau Artists Gallery. UAS Enrollment Day.

Members of the High Cadence Tri Team catch an early morning swim last week.
Guests: Jamie Bursell, coach for High Cadence Tri Team
Juneau’s first ever Ironman Triathlon is coming up this Sunday.  Hear how athletes are preparing, and what you can expect this Sunday.  Spoiler:  Coach Jamie says you just might be inspired to train for one yourself!

Air date: Friday, August 5, 2022

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications