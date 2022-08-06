KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Artist Keke Tian Ke – this month’s Juneau Artist Gallery Featured Artist

Air date: Friday, August 5, 2022 — Juneau's High Cadence Tri Team among Ironman Alaska competitors. Linda Buckley's new poetry book, Made of Rain. Ke Tian  featured at Juneau Artists Gallery. UAS Enrollment Day.

Guests: Keke Tian Ke, artist
Juneau Artists Gallery’s newest artist shares about living in Juneau, her artistic inspiration, and her upcoming opening.

Air date: Friday, August 5, 2022

