KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

UAS Enrollment Day is Coming Up!

Air date: Friday, August 5, 2022 — Juneau’s High Cadence Tri Team among Ironman Alaska competitors. Linda Buckley’s new poetry book, Made of Rain. Ke Tian  featured at Juneau Artists Gallery. UAS Enrollment Day.

Guests: Brittni Wisner, UAS Admissions Counselor
College enrollment can be quite a maze to navigate, but Brittni Wisner shares how to make the process as simple as possible at UAS’s Enrollment Day this Tuesday August 9, 2022.

Air date: Friday, August 5, 2022

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications