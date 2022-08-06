UAS Enrollment Day is Coming Up!

Guests: Brittni Wisner, UAS Admissions Counselor
College enrollment can be quite a maze to navigate, but Brittni Wisner shares how to make the process as simple as possible at UAS’s Enrollment Day this Tuesday August 9, 2022.
Air date: Friday, August 5, 2022
- Full show: Juneau’s High Cadence Tri Team among Ironman Alaska competitors. Linda Buckley’s new poetry book, Made of Rain. Ke Tian featured at Juneau Artists Gallery. UAS Enrollment Day.
- Part 1: Ironman athletes share preparations for Sunday’s event
- Part 2: Made Of Rain, new poems from Linda Buckley
- Part 3: Artist Keke Tian Ke – this month’s Juneau Artist Gallery Featured Artist