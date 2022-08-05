KTOO

Friday, August 5, 2022: Juneau’s High Cadence Tri Team among Ironman Alaska competitors. Linda Buckley’s new poetry book, Made of Rain. Ke Tian  featured at Juneau Artists Gallery. UAS Enrollment Day.

 

Corrie Weikle and Jamie Bursell break into smiles as they run to the finish line for the final leg of the Aukeman Triathlon. Weikle was first in women’s 30-34 and Bursell was first in women’s 60-64. Bursell has competed in 18 Ironman events (Photo by Bob Eastaugh).

 

John Bursell of Juneau has been training for Ironman. He was second overall in the men’s Aukeman Triathlon and first in the men’s 50-55 class. Here he approaches the end of the bike segment barefoot, having already slipped out of his bike shoes in anticipation of transitioning to the run (Photo by Bob Eastaugh).

As Ironman Alaska competitors from all over the country converge on Juneau, they’ll find local athletes ready to put their hometown advantage to the test.

Members of the High Cadence Tri Team, lead by Jamie Bursell, will be on this Friday’s Juneau Afternoon.  From special diets to training regimes t0 juggling day jobs, they’ll talk about how they’ve prepared for Sunday’s triathlon, billed by race organizers as an epic swim-bike-run adventure.

 

 Also on this show:

  • Readings from Made of Rain, Linda Buckley new collection of poems.
  • August’s featured artist at the Juneau Artists Gallery
  • UAS Enrollment Day
Bostin Christopher is a guest host for Juneau Afternoon.

