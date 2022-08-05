As Ironman Alaska competitors from all over the country converge on Juneau, they’ll find local athletes ready to put their hometown advantage to the test.

Members of the High Cadence Tri Team, lead by Jamie Bursell, will be on this Friday’s Juneau Afternoon. From special diets to training regimes t0 juggling day jobs, they’ll talk about how they’ve prepared for Sunday’s triathlon, billed by race organizers as an epic swim-bike-run adventure.

Also on this show:

Readings from Made of Rain, Linda Buckley new collection of poems.

August’s featured artist at the Juneau Artists Gallery

UAS Enrollment Day

Bostin Christopher hosts this Friday's program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon, Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3.

