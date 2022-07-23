Plans to install aerial gondola at Eaglecrest.

Now that the parts from the aerial gondola from the Galsterberg Ski Area in Austria have been packed and shipped, it’ll be like a giant jigsaw puzzle to put back together again when it arrives in Juneau in mid-September.

Also, there’s much yet to be decided — and due to the complexity of the installation process, the gondola probably won’t be operational until 2024. Dave Scanlan, manager of Eaglecrest Ski Area, calls it “the most transformative project for Eaglecrest” since it opened in 1977.

In the meantime, other improvements at the Eaglecrest Ski Area continue.

Air date: Friday, July 22, 2022