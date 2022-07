The Marie Drake Planetarium is one of about fifty event hosts for NASA and will receive images from the James Webb Telescope on a regular basis. The planetarium will host two presentations on Friday July 22nd at 6:00 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. Some of the first images from the telescope will be shown with a discussion about how they will help expand our understanding of the universe.

