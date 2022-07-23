KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Asian marsh bird makes rare appearance in Juneau.

Air date: Friday, July 22, 2022 — Eaglecrest Ski Area’s new gondola enroute. Marie Drake Planetarium presentation on James Webb telescope. Juneau Audubon Society spots rare Asian bird. 

Guests: Brenda Wright, program manager, Juneau Audubon Society.
Asian ruff photographed by Bob Armstrong at the Mendenhall Wetlands.
Lesser Yellowlegs frequent shallow wetlands, spotted easily for their bright yellow legs (Photo by Bob Armstrong).

The ruff is a marsh bird rarely seen in North America. The last time it was spotted in Juneau was eight years ago in 2016. It was also seen in 2007 and 2008. So far, only one has been seen this year, but Brenda Wright from the Juneau Audubon Society, credits the local knowledge of birders for being able to identify it. One way to spot the ruff is to look for Lesser Yellowlegs. It was seen hanging out with them.

 

 

Air date: Friday, July 22, 2022

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications