It is no small project to disassemble a $2 million aerial gondola from an Austrian ski resort and ship it to Juneau.

On this Friday’s Juneau Afternoon… a behind-the-scenes look at this massive undertaking — and plans to install it, once it arrives sometime in September.

Also in this program:

Marie Drake Planetarium’s presentation on how to look at and understand images from the James Webb telescope.

Juneau Audubon Society confirms sighting of an Asian ruff, a rare visitor to North America.

Andy Kline hosts Friday’s program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon, Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3. The rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.

For more information about Juneau Afternoon or to schedule time on the show, email juneauafternoon@ktoo.org. Please schedule early. The show is often booked one to two weeks in advance.