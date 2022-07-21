KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Friday, July 22, 2022: Eaglecrest Ski Area’s new gondola enroute. Marie Drake Planetarium presentation on James Webb telescope. Juneau Audubon Society spots rare Asian bird. 

Piping from aerial gondola, as it was disassembled in Austria, for shipment to Juneau (Photo by Dave Scanlan).

It is no small project to disassemble a $2 million aerial gondola from an Austrian ski resort and ship it to Juneau.

On this Friday’s Juneau Afternoon… a behind-the-scenes look at this massive undertaking — and plans to install it, once it arrives sometime in September.

Also in this program:

  • Marie Drake Planetarium’s presentation on how to look at and understand images from the James Webb telescope.
  • Juneau Audubon Society confirms sighting of an Asian ruff, a rare visitor to North America.
