KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Ironman Alaska is less than a month away.

Air date: Friday, July 8, 2022 — “Much ado” about Theatre in the Rough. Travel Juneau update on Ironman Alaska. Juneau Audubon Society on nesting birds.  

Ironman Alaska triathlon is set for August 7, 2022 (Photo courtesy of Ironman).
Guests: Kara Tetley, Destination Marketing Manager, Travel Juneau
 

Sara Raster and Jeannette Lacey prep for Ironman Alaska at Auke Rec, June 1 2022, Juneau AK (Photo by Paige Sparks KTOO)

Organizers for Ironman Alaska, which is set for Sunday, August 7, have billed it as an “epic adventure.” But the planning process for this run-swim-bike triathlon has been a logistical marathon of its own.

