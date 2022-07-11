Ironman Alaska is less than a month away.

Guests: Kara Tetley, Destination Marketing Manager, Travel Juneau
Organizers for Ironman Alaska, which is set for Sunday, August 7, have billed it as an “epic adventure.” But the planning process for this run-swim-bike triathlon has been a logistical marathon of its own.
Air date: Friday, July 8, 2022
- Full show: “Much ado” about Theatre in the Rough. Travel Juneau update on Ironman Alaska. Juneau Audubon Society on nesting birds.
- Part 1: Theatre in the Rough performs “Much Ado About Nothing” through July 31st.
- Part 2: Juneau Audubon Society: Early July, a good time to observe bird behaviors.
- Part 3: Stephen Paea Football Camp