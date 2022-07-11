Stephen Paea Football Camp

Guests: Stephen Paea, former NFL Player
Stephen Paea, a former NFL player, is holding a four day kids football camp from July 11-14 at the Diamond Park Field House.
Air date: Friday, July 8, 2022
- Full show: “Much ado” about Theatre in the Rough. Travel Juneau update on Ironman Alaska. Juneau Audubon Society on nesting birds.
- Part 1: Theatre in the Rough performs “Much Ado About Nothing” through July 31st.
- Part 2: Ironman Alaska is less than a month away.
- Part 3: Juneau Audubon Society: Early July, a good time to observe bird behaviors.