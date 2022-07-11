Theatre in the Rough performs “Much Ado About Nothing” through July 31st.

It took Theatre in the Rough six months to bring Much Ado About Nothing to the stage — but for Katie Jensen and Aaron Elmore, it’s been well worth the effort. Jensen and Elmore not only co-direct but play Beatrice and Benedick, two of the leading roles. In this conversation, they provide historical context for the play and give their own interpretations of this Shakespearean favorite.

Listen to Katie Jensen and Elmore perform a scene from the play:

Air date: Friday, July 8, 2022