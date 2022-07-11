KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Theatre in the Rough performs “Much Ado About Nothing” through July 31st.

Air date: Friday, July 8, 2022 — “Much ado” about Theatre in the Rough. Travel Juneau update on Ironman Alaska. Juneau Audubon Society on nesting birds.  

Guests: Katie Jensen and Aaron Elmore, co-directors of Much Ado About Nothing.
Cast members for Theatre in the Rough preparing for a sword fight scene in Much Ado About Nothing (Photo courtesy of Theatre in the Rough).

 

It took Theatre in the Rough six months to bring Much Ado About Nothing to the stage — but for Katie Jensen and Aaron Elmore, it’s been well worth the effort. Jensen and Elmore not only co-direct but play Beatrice and Benedick, two of the leading roles. In this conversation, they provide historical context for the play and give their own interpretations of this Shakespearean favorite.

Katie Jensen, as Beatrice, reads a love note (Photo by Carl Brodersen).

 

 

 

 

 

 

Listen to Katie Jensen and Elmore perform a scene from the play:

 

