The costumes and the language are lush and beautiful, and the plot is about as silly and confusing as it gets — which is what you would expect from a Shakespearean comedy that debuts tonight at McPhetres Hall.

On this Friday’s Juneau Afternoon, we’ll hear from the leading man and woman in Theatre in the Rough’s “Much Ado About Nothing.”

Also on this program:

Travel Juneau’s update on Iron Man Alaska.

Juneau Disc Golf’s efforts to grow their sport.

Juneau Audubon Society on protecting nesting birds.

Andy Kline hosts Friday’s program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon, Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3. The rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.

For more information about Juneau Afternoon or to schedule time on the show, email juneauafternoon@ktoo.org.