In Sisters of the White Chapel, Theater Alaska brings the music and storytelling of Annie Bartholomew to life. Bartholomew, a fixture of the Juneau folk scene, writes and performs what she calls a Victorian folk opera set in the Klondike gold rush.
On Juneau Afternoon, a preview of this production, which marries history and performance.
Also, today:
- Pickleball, one of the fastest growing sports in Juneau.
- 2022 tour from the Southeast Alaska Master Gardeners Association
- This week’s Garden Talk: Harvesting garlic shoots, also known as “scapes”
Part 1: A short but true story about women during the Klondike Gold Rush, told through music and performance.
Annie Bartholomew was so haunted by stories she heard about women in the Klondike gold rush, that she couldn’t rest until she wrote a play and wrote songs to go with it. Sisters of White Chapel was the end result, to be performed at several locations in Juneau this month, including the Treadwell Mine Office, Glory Hall, Riverside Rotary Park and the Mendenhall Public Library.
Part 2: Pickelball draws fans from all age groups in Juneau.
Warning: Pickleball is addictive, and there are signs in Juneau that more are more people are getting hooked. Just ask the Alaska Crimson Bear Pickell Ball club, with 125 members and counting.
Part 3: Eight gardens featured on 2022 Southeast Master Gardeners Tour.
Visit eight spectacular gardens and hear from their owners and other experts, who will point out all the highlights and delights.