In Sisters of the White Chapel, Theater Alaska brings the music and storytelling of Annie Bartholomew to life. Bartholomew, a fixture of the Juneau folk scene, writes and performs what she calls a Victorian folk opera set in the Klondike gold rush.

On Juneau Afternoon, a preview of this production, which marries history and performance.

Also, today:

Pickleball, one of the fastest growing sports in Juneau.

2022 tour from the Southeast Alaska Master Gardeners Association

This week’s Garden Talk: Harvesting garlic shoots, also known as “scapes”

Sheli DeLaney hosts today's program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon,Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3.

