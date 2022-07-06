KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Pickelball draws fans from all age groups in Juneau.

Air date: Wednesday, July 6, 2022 — Theater Alaska’s Sisters of White Chapel. Alaska Crimson Bear Pickleball Club. Southeast Alaska Master Gardeners Association 2022 tour.  Garden Talk with Ed Buyarski. 

Guests: Mele Maa’ke and Stephen Paea, members of the Crimson Bear Pickleball Club.
Warning: Pickleball is addictive, and there are signs in Juneau that more are more people are getting hooked. Just ask the Alaska Crimson Bear Pickell Ball club, with 125 members and counting.

 

Air date: Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications