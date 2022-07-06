Eight gardens featured on 2022 Southeast Master Gardeners Tour.

Guests: Pat Harris and Deb Rudis, board members, Southeast Master Gardeners Association.
Visit eight spectacular gardens and hear from their owners and other experts, who will point out all the highlights and delights.
Air date: Wednesday, July 6, 2022
- Full show: Theater Alaska’s Sisters of White Chapel. Alaska Crimson Bear Pickleball Club. Southeast Alaska Master Gardeners Association 2022 tour. Garden Talk with Ed Buyarski.
- Part 1: A short but true story about women during the Klondike Gold Rush, told through music and performance.
- Part 2: Pickelball draws fans from all age groups in Juneau.