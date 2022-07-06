KTOO

Eight gardens featured on 2022 Southeast Master Gardeners Tour.

Air date: Wednesday, July 6, 2022 — Theater Alaska’s Sisters of White Chapel. Alaska Crimson Bear Pickleball Club. Southeast Alaska Master Gardeners Association 2022 tour.  Garden Talk with Ed Buyarski. 

Guests: Pat Harris and Deb Rudis, board members, Southeast Master Gardeners Association.
Visit eight spectacular gardens and hear from their owners and other experts, who will point out all the highlights and delights.

