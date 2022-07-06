A short but true story about women during the Klondike Gold Rush, told through music and performance.

Annie Bartholomew was so haunted by stories she heard about women in the Klondike gold rush, that she couldn’t rest until she wrote a play and wrote songs to go with it. Sisters of White Chapel was the end result, to be performed at several locations in Juneau this month, including the Treadwell Mine Office, Glory Hall, Riverside Rotary Park and the Mendenhall Public Library.

Air date: Wednesday, July 6, 2022