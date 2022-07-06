KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

A short but true story about women during the Klondike Gold Rush, told through music and performance.

Air date: Wednesday, July 6, 2022 — Theater Alaska’s Sisters of White Chapel. Alaska Crimson Bear Pickleball Club. Southeast Alaska Master Gardeners Association 2022 tour.  Garden Talk with Ed Buyarski. 

Guests: Annie Bartholomew, playwright and composer. Kat Moore, fiddler and performer. Heidi Handelsman, director
Annie Bartholomew was so haunted by stories she heard about women in the Klondike gold rush, that she couldn’t rest until she wrote a play and wrote songs to go with it. Sisters of White Chapel was the end result, to be performed at several locations in Juneau this month, including the Treadwell Mine Office, Glory Hall, Riverside Rotary Park and the Mendenhall Public Library.

Air date: Wednesday, July 6, 2022

