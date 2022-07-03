KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Douglas soapbox derby on St. Anns Avenue: It all goes downhill from there.

Air date: Friday, July 1, 2022 — Douglas July 4th extravaganza. Jonathan Swinton featured at Juneau Artists Gallery. 

Guests: David Eckerson, Derby organizer. Contestants: Aaro and Ona Eckerson and Grayson Chapman.
Aaro Erickson tests out the ramp set up for the Douglas soap box derby (Photo by Rhonda McBride).

David Erickson began organizing the Douglas Soapbox Challenge two years ago and says he’s still learning about the how to put this event on. “I love the excitement of just watching the kids, when they get up to the top of the ramp, and their eyes.” Eckerson said. “And they’re like, ‘Oh, Lord. Here we go.”

Ona Eckerson and Grayson Chapman describe their cars on Juneau Afternoon (Photo by Rhonda McBride).

The ramp is set up near the corner of St.Anns and Summer Avenues. The route is lined with old rubber tires, as a safety measure. There are also bleachers set up for spectators and cars donated from past years, in case a kid wants try out the course.

The Eckerson family and Grayson Chapman talk about about why they love the Douglas soapbox derby on Juneau Afternoon.

 

 

 

