Douglas soapbox derby on St. Anns Avenue: It all goes downhill from there.

David Erickson began organizing the Douglas Soapbox Challenge two years ago and says he’s still learning about the how to put this event on. “I love the excitement of just watching the kids, when they get up to the top of the ramp, and their eyes.” Eckerson said. “And they’re like, ‘Oh, Lord. Here we go.”

The ramp is set up near the corner of St.Anns and Summer Avenues. The route is lined with old rubber tires, as a safety measure. There are also bleachers set up for spectators and cars donated from past years, in case a kid wants try out the course.

Air date: Friday, July 1, 2022