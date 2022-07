Jonathan Swinton is a family therapist — but ever since he was a teenager, photography has been a passion.

Today, he prefers to shoot images in black and white, a holdover from his younger days spent in the darkroom.

Swinton says he loves the challenge of photographing things that have been discarded and finding beauty in them, like the ruins at Treadwell Mine.

Swinton is one of the newest members of the Juneau Artists Gallery cooperative and is the featured artist for the month of July.

Air date: Friday, July 1, 2022