Juneau Afternoon

Friday, July 1, 2022: Douglas July 4th extravaganza. Jonathan Swinton featured at Juneau Artists Gallery. 

Tavio Snyder last year with Grogu at the wheel. Tavio will be on Juneau Afternoon to talk about this year’s entry (Photo courtesy of Cheryl Snyder).

From parades – to fireworks — to barbeques and watermelon eating contests, there’s no shortage of homegrown fun over in Douglas.

On Friday’s Juneau Afternoon, a complete round-up of events — and a visit with some serious soapbox derby competitors. What it takes to cross the finish line.

Also, in this program:

  • Why Jonathan Swinton chooses to take pictures in black and white. He’ll talk about his exhibit at the Juneau Artists Gallery.
Andy Kline hosts Juneau Afternoon on Fridays.

Andy Kline hosts today's program.  You can catch Juneau Afternoon, Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3.  The rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.

 

