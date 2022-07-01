From parades – to fireworks — to barbeques and watermelon eating contests, there’s no shortage of homegrown fun over in Douglas.

On Friday’s Juneau Afternoon, a complete round-up of events — and a visit with some serious soapbox derby competitors. What it takes to cross the finish line.

Also, in this program:

Why Jonathan Swinton chooses to take pictures in black and white. He’ll talk about his exhibit at the Juneau Artists Gallery.

Andy Kline hosts today's program.