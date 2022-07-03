Douglas July 4th deep pit barbecue.

The Douglas Community Methodist Church’s deep pit barbecue is one of the highlights of Douglas’ July 4th celebration.
Volunteers serve up barbecued beef sandwiches to raise money for the church’s food bank and other programs. A minister, who had been a pastor in Hawaii, brought the tradition to the church.
The coals in the pit are fired up a day before the July 4th holiday. Debra Gerrish and Claudette Curtis describe the elaborate process of cooking the beef.
Air date: Friday, July 1, 2022
- Full show: Douglas July 4th extravaganza. Jonathan Swinton featured at Juneau Artists Gallery.
- Part 1: Douglas July 4th Committee plans three days of family fun.
- Part 2: Douglas soapbox derby on St. Anns Avenue: It all goes downhill from there.
- Part 3: Through the lens of Jonathan Swinton: Juneau in monochrome.