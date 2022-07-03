KTOO

Douglas July 4th deep pit barbecue.

Air date: Friday, July 1, 2022 — Douglas July 4th extravaganza. Jonathan Swinton featured at Juneau Artists Gallery. 

The beef for the BBQ is cooked overnight (Photo courtesy of the Douglas United Community Methodist Church).
Guests: Debra Gerrish and Claudette Curtis, Douglas Community Methodist Church
 

Claudette Curtis, 87, has been a member of the Douglas Community Methodist Church for about 40 years. On Juneau Afternoon, she talked about how the proceeds from the church’s July 4th barbecue are used to feed children in need. (Photo by Rhonda McBride).

 

The Douglas Community Methodist Church’s deep pit barbecue is one of the highlights of Douglas’ July 4th celebration.

Volunteers serve up barbecued beef sandwiches to raise money for the church’s food bank and other programs. A minister, who had been a pastor in Hawaii, brought the tradition to the church.

The coals in the pit are fired up a day before the July 4th holiday. Debra Gerrish and Claudette Curtis describe the elaborate process of cooking the beef.

