Douglas July 4th deep pit barbecue.

The Douglas Community Methodist Church’s deep pit barbecue is one of the highlights of Douglas’ July 4th celebration.

Volunteers serve up barbecued beef sandwiches to raise money for the church’s food bank and other programs. A minister, who had been a pastor in Hawaii, brought the tradition to the church.

The coals in the pit are fired up a day before the July 4th holiday. Debra Gerrish and Claudette Curtis describe the elaborate process of cooking the beef.

Air date: Friday, July 1, 2022