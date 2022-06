Since the pandemic began, we’ve talked with Deputy City Manager Robert Barr many times on Juneau Afternoon. But it’s been awhile since we’ve had an update on the status of COVID-19 infections in the community. While the risks are lower today, Barr says vaccinations are still important, especially for children.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for kids, between the ages of 6 months to 5 years, are now available at the Juneau Public Health Center at Friday clinics.

Air date: Tuesday, June 28, 2022