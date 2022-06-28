KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Tuesday, June 28, 2022: CBJ COVID-19 Update. Juneau Community Band gears up for July 4th. ADFG: Dealing with orphaned animals.

Juneau received 26,000 of these home test kits for COVID-19 on Jan. 19, 2022. Local families pick up two kits for free. (Photo courtesy of City and Borough of Juneau)
The City & Borough of Juneau has received another shipment of federally funded COVID-19 rapid antigen self-tests, which are available to the public at no cost at all Juneau Public libraries, City Hall (Cash Office), Juneau Police Department and the Juneau Public Health Center Photo courtesy of City and Borough of Juneau).

Many Alaskans believe the pandemic is in the rearview mirror. But is it really?

On this Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon, we’ll do a status check on COVID-19 and hear about the City and Borough of Juneau’s plans to vaccinate children under five.

Also, on this program:

  • The Juneau Community Band: Front and center stage this July 4th
  • Advice from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game on how to handle orphaned animals.
Rhonda McBride, Producer of Juneau Afternoon

Rhonda McBride hosts this Tuesday’s program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon, Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3.  The rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.

For more information about Juneau Afternoon or to schedule time on the show, email juneauafternoon@ktoo.org.

 

Member support ensures trusted, fact-based news is always available for you and your neighbors. Support your reliable news source today. Donate to KTOO.
Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications