Juneau Volunteer Marching Band concert on Sunday, July 3rd.

Guests: Sarah McNair Grove, Juneau Community Bands president. Bradley Saunders, trumpet player and guest conductor.
For a round of rousing Sousa marches and patriotic fare, Marine Park is the place to be this Sunday. The Juneau Volunteer Marching Band will provide the entertainment. Bradley Saunders is one of the guest conductors. The concert will also feature one of his original compositions and a trumpet solo from Saunders, “Trumpeter’s Lullaby.”
