Theater Alaska Groundwork Writer’s Workshop: No experience required.

Frank Katasse says he didn’t start out as a playwright. He wanted to be an actor but says once he tried it, the feeling of watching actors bring his lines to life, was magic.

Now he’s on a mission to make the craft of writing for theater accessible. His class will be held on Friday, June 10th at the Shuká Hít (Clan House) in Sealaska Heritage Institute’s Walter Soboleff Building. The four-hour workshop is free and designed to encourage young and inexperienced artists to explore writing for performance. Those interested should email Flordelino Lagundino at flordelino@theateralaska.org.

Air date: Tuesday, June 7, 2022