Theater Alaska Groundwork Writer’s Workshop: No experience required.

Air date: Tuesday, June 7, 2022 — 2022 Celebration overview with Rosita Worl. Áak’w Rock Side Stage. Theater Alaska Native writer’s workshop.

Guests: Frank Henry Kaash Katasse, writer, actor, director.
Frank Katasse says he didn’t start out as a playwright. He wanted to be an actor but says once he tried it,  the feeling of  watching actors bring his lines to life, was magic.

Now he’s on a mission to make the craft of writing for theater accessible. His class will be held on Friday, June 10th at the Shuká Hít (Clan House) in Sealaska Heritage Institute’s Walter Soboleff Building. The four-hour workshop is free and designed to encourage young and inexperienced artists to explore writing for performance. Those interested should email Flordelino Lagundino at flordelino@theateralaska.org.

Skyler Ray Benson Davis performs a rap in Frank Katasse’s “They Don’t Talk Back” at Perseverance Theatre in 2017 (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO).

