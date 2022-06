Àak’w Rock organizers are hoping to tap into support from this year’s Celebration-goers for next year’s Indigenous music festival. The group is raising money at its Àak’w Rock Side Stage event, with four nights of “pay what you can” performances at the Crystal Saloon, starting Wednesday, June 8th. They include Indigenous artists Stephen Qacung Blanchett, Albino Mbie, Sunny Porch, Air Jazz, Ya Tseen, Daniel Firmin, Garden of Agony Unplugged and the Marc Brown Band.

Air date: Tuesday, June 7, 2022