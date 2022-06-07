Dancers carrying drums and regalia are getting off airplanes and ferries. Hotels are filling-up. And Centennial Hall will soon come alive with the sights and sounds of Celebration.

On this Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon, Rosita Worl, president of the Sealaska Heritage Institute, will talk about the 40th anniversary of this gathering of Southeast Alaska Natives – how what started out as a dance festival has turned into much more.

Also in this program:

Two events connected to Celebration: a free workshop for Alaska Natives interested in writing plays.

Also, the Áak’w Rock Side Stage, four nights of entertainment from Indigenous artists.

