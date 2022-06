Rosita Worl helped to organize the first Celebration in 1982, a festival to honor Lingít, Haida and Tsimshian cultures. She says the 1982 gathering only had about 200 people, mostly elders. But today, Celebration draws more than 5,000 people and 2,000 dancers, with young people and children in the sea of faces.

Air date: Tuesday, June 7, 2022