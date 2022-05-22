A group of students and faculty recently paddled 80 miles across Glacier Bay as part of a final requirement for the University of Alaska Southeast’s Outdoor Skills and Leadership program.

On Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon, Forest Wagner from the UAS Outdoor Studies Program talks about how this expedition put his students’ skills to the test. He’ll also gives an overview of upcoming courses and the emerging field of outdoor leadership.

The Alaska Police Officer Association’s role in the Special Olympics Torch Run and a visit with Fu Bao, an athlete and spokesperson for the event.

Ed Buyarski’s Garden Talk.

